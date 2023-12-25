Robinson (back) is active for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robinson was limited during all three practices of Week 16 prep and drew a questionable designation, but he's been cleared to suit up for the divisional matchup. The veteran defensive tackle has recorded exactly eight stops in back-to-back games.
