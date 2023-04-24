Robinson (knee) agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Giants on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson is still recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered in late November last year, but it appears the Giants are confident he can return to full strength during the 2023 campaign. The 2016 second-round pick has been a quality depth piece since entering the NFL, and if healthy, he should play a prominent role along New York's defense line next season.