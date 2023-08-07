Robinson (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Robinson has been participating in individual drills, but now he'll be able to practice in full with his new team. The 28-year-old joined the Giants this offseason after spending the previous three years with the Rams, and figures to play a prominent role on their defensive line.
