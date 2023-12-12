Robinson (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday's games against Green Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robinson is officially good to go versus Green Bay despite dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the week. With Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) also set to play Monday, the Giants should be fully healthy along the defensive line.
