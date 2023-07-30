Robinson (knee) took part in defensive lineman drills Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson, who's recovering from a torn meniscus injury from November, was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday. Now that he's taking part in individual drills, Robinson has presumably been activated off the PUP list and should work his way to being a full participant soon.
