Robinson (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson has been dealing with a back injury over the last couple weeks, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. The 28-year-old defensive end has appeared in all 15 of New York's games thus far, logging 55 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, while also deflecting two passes.