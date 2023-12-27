Robinson (back) did not participate at the Giants' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robinson played through his back issue during Monday's loss at Philadelphia, so any limitations at practice this week could just be maintenance-related. In any case, he'll probably need to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
