Robinson totaled eight tackles (seven solo) Sunday in a Week 15 loss to New Orleans.
Robinson and Jason Pinnock co-led the Giants in the defeat with eight stops apiece. Robinson's total tied his high mark on the campaign -- his other eight-tackle effort came last week versus Green Bay. The veteran defensive end has recorded 52 tackles (28 solo) through 14 games this season.
