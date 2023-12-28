Robinson (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was able to play through his back issue Christmas Day, but it still seems as if this injury is bothering him, as he's opened the Giants' week of practice with an estimated DNP on Wednesday then a limited session Thursday. The 28-year-old defensive tackle will almost certainly carry an injury designation into New York's Week 17 affair unless he's able to practice in full Friday.