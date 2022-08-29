Allen hauled in four of four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's exhibition loss to the Jets.

The Giants had 14 different players notch at least one reception in the contest, and Allen had the only touchdown on an 18-yard connection with Davis Webb in the fourth quarter. Allen signed with New York as an undrafted free agent in May after racking up 602 yards on 38 catches with Nebraska last year. He's not guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster but certainly has a shot given the lack of depth at the tight-end position behind fellow rookie Daniel Bellinger.