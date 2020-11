Mack caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

Mack took advantage of an expanded Week 9 role due to Golden Tate sitting out for disciplinary reasons and posted a career-high 72 yards, but he played only 24 offensive snaps (34 percent) against the Eagles and didn't get much attention from quarterback Daniel Jones. Barring injuries ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart, Mack's unlikely to see the field enough to be a difference-maker moving forward.