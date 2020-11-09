Mack corralled four of five targets for 72 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington.

Mack had been promoted from the practice squad twice already this season coming into Week 9, though he had not yet registered a single offensive or special-teams snap. The undrafted rookie from Ohio State made quite an impression with his first opportunities, leading the team in receiving despite commanding half as many targets as top option Evan Engram. Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and C.J. Board all remain ahead of Mack on the depth chart, and that does not include Golden Tate (coach's decision), who was a healthy scratch for Week 9. Add in the arrival of Dante Pettis from San Francisco, and it's possible this is Mack's most notable blip on the radar all season.