Proehl (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's exhibition game against New England, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Proehl pulled up lame while running a route in practice Tuesday and left the field with trainers. The 26-year-old is near the end of New York's receiver depth chart and has never played an NFL snap, so his absence from the team's first exhibition context does not bode well for his chances of making the 53-man roster.