Giants' Austin Proehl: Unclaimed on waivers
RotoWire Staff
Proehl (undisclosed) reverted to the Giants' injured reserve on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Proehl suffered a lower-body injury early in training camp and was waived with an injury designation Tuesday. He went unclaimed, and barring a settlement his 2022 season is over.
