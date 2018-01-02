Giants' Austin Rehkow: Signs contract with Giants

The Giants signed Rehkow to a reserve/future contract Monday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Rehkow, an undrafted free agent out of Idaho, previously worked out for the Giants in late October. He's expected to provide competition this offseason to incumbent punter Brad Wing, whose 36.7-yard net average on punts ranked last in the NFL in 2017.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories