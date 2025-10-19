Schlottmann is expected to start at center Sunday against the Broncos, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

John Michael Schmitz (concussion) has been ruled out and won't travel with the team to Denver. That leaves Schlottmann next in line at center. He played 32 snaps after Schmitz departed in Week 6, so Schlottmann should have some chemistry with Jaxson Dart.