Schlottmann (lower leg) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Schlottmann was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season after breaking his fibula during practice in late August. He was a full practice participant all week, and he will make his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday after being activated off IR on Saturday.
