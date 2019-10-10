The Giants have promoted Walter from their practice squad in advance of Thursday night's game against the Patriots, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

With both Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) out this week, Walter will give the Giants added backfield depth in the short term behind Jonathan Hilliman and fullback Elijhaa Penny.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories