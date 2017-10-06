Play

Moss (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick could have a good shot at earning some defensive snaps if he's healthy since Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) and Olivier Vernon (ankle) are also questionable. Pierre-Paul reported that he'd be able to play, but he may be limited which would open the door for Moss to snag some snaps.

