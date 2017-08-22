Giants' Avery Moss: Back in action Monday
Moss (shoulder) played in Monday's preseason matchup against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Moss played 20 defensive snaps Monday and made one tackle. The 2017 fifth-round pick faces an uphill battle for a backup position with the Giants, and he has two more preseason games to prove his worth.
