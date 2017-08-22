Play

Moss (shoulder) played in Monday's preseason matchup against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Moss played 20 defensive snaps Monday and made one tackle. The 2017 fifth-round pick faces an uphill battle for a backup position with the Giants, and he has two more preseason games to prove his worth.

