Moss left practice with a shoulder injury Tuesday.

The 2017 fifth-round pick is vying for a backup spot since Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon are destined for the starting defensive end positions. Moss will need to be healthy enough for preseason games in order to show he belongs on the 53-man roster.

