Moss recovered from surgery on his torn labrum and is healthy to begin training camp, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

Moss played in situational roles as a rookie last season, logging 14 tackles (10 solo), two pass breakups and one forced fumble through 11 games. He'll continue to man that spot as the Giants can use the added support in pass defense, but Moss likely won't get enough snaps behind Olivier Vernon and Connor Barwin to make himself fantasy relevant.