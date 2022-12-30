Head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Ojulari (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ojulari was knocked out of last weekend's matchup in Minnesota with an apparent ankle injury, but because his X-ray results came back negative earlier this week, he's since been given the green light to suit up come New Year's Day following the two limited practices he strung together to open Week 17 prep. The 22-year-old has been credited for at least half of a sack in five out of the six games he's appeared in this year.