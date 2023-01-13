Ojulari doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ojulari was sidelined for Week 18 due to an ankle injury, but he'll be back in action Sunday. Per Leonard, the Giants didn't list any players as out, doubtful or questionable, so they should be at full strength to start the playoffs. The second-year linebacker has 14 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across seven appearances this season, so his presence should provide a solid boost to New York's pass rush.