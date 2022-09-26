Ojulari (calf) is listed as active heading into Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari will ultimately suit up after practicing in a limited fashion and being listed as questionable heading into Week 3 against Dallas. The second-year defensive end recorded 49 tackles and eight sacks over 17 games in 2021, though he's been sidelined with a lingering calf issue so far this season. Now, Ojulari, along with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, will be available to play for the first time this season as the Giants face a depleted Cowboys offensive line Monday.