The Giants placed Ojulari (hamstring) on the NFI list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Ojulari tweaked his hamstring last week, and the team doesn't consider the injury serious, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The roster move is likely mostly precautionary, and Ojulari should be ready to get after the quarterback across from Kayvon Thibodeaux by Week 1 after he recorded eight sacks as a 21-year-old rookie in 2021.