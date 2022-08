Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Ojulari is day-to-day with a calf injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, when asked if Ojulari would be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Daboll said "don't know." Given Daboll's comments it seems safe to assume Ojulari won't be suiting up for the team's preseason finale against the Jets on Sunday, but it doesn't appear like a significant issue yet.