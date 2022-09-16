Ojulari (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Ojulari was a limited participant at practice all week and likely won't make his season debut in Week 2. The 2021 second-round pick emerged into a prominent role at defensive end early on as a rookie, recording 49 tackles and eight sacks last season, so his absence has been a blow to the Giants defense. Rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is also doubtful, so Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines are expected to be starters for a second straight week.