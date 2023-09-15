Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Arizona, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports.
Ojulari played more than half of New York's defensive snaps in the 40-0 Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but he registered only one tackle. If the starting linebacker sits as expected Sunday against the Cardinals, Jihad Ward would likely step into a larger role.
