Ojulari (hamstring) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ojulari's full participation in Saturday's session indicates that he should be good to go for Monday's matchup against the Seahawks. He missed the last two games with a hamstring issue and could be on a snap count to avoid aggravating that injury. He was limited to 30 defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Cowboys.