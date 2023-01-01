Ojulari (ankle) isn't on the Giants' list of inactives for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site.

Ojulari was limited during each of his three practice sessions this week due to an ankle injury he picked up against Minnesota on Christmas Eve, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. The second-year pro out of Georgia has been impactful since returning from an eight-week layoff Week 13, notching 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over four games.