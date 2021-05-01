The Giants selected Ojulari in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 50th overall.

Ojulari (6-foot-2, 249 pounds) might have gone earlier if not for some lingering concern around a high school knee injury, because his production at Georgia was solid and his athletic testing was quite good. Ojulari already has a three-down build and brings reach (34.5-inch arms) and speed (4.63-second 40) to both anchor and pursue from the edge. He's a substantial firepower boost to a Giants defense that's quietly loaded with talent.