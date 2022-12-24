site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Hurts ankle Saturday
Ojulari injured his ankle during Saturday's game in Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Prior to his departure in the second quarter, Ojulari had two tackles, including a sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. It marked his fourth consecutive contest with at least a half sack.
