Ojulari finished the 2022 regular season with 5.5 sacks among his 14 tackles across seven games. He added one defended pass and three forced fumbles.

Ojulari was limited by injuries throughout the campaign, the most serious of which was a calf issue that kept him out of nine of New York's first 11 contests. The second-year pro flashed his explosive skills upon his return, tallying 4.5 sacks in four games between Week 13 and Week 16. Ojulari has two years remaining on his rookie contract and will be a key piece of the Giants' defensive scheme next season. He could be due for a breakout campaign if he's able to stay healthy.