Ojulari (calf) was listed as a limited participant on the Giants' practice report Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari missed the Giants' first two games with a calf injury he sustained in August, but his ability to practice in a limited capacity combined with an extra day of rest could just be enough for him to suit up Monday against the Cowboys. With teammates Leonard Williams (knee) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) also listed as questionable for Week 3, Jihad Ward, Nick Williams and Justin Ellis are all candidates for a heavier workload if any of New York's primary pass rushers are eventually ruled out.