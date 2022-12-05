Ojulari recorded a sack and a fumble recovery Sunday in a Week 13 tie with the Commanders.
Ojulari was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing seven games with a calf injury. He made only one tackle in his return, but it was a very impactful one, as he got to Taylor Heinicke on Washington's first drive of the third quarter and forced the QB to fumble as he was set to throw. Ojulari then recovered the ball, leading to a New York touchdown. He was on a limited snap count Sunday after the long layoff, but Ojulari should see increasing opportunities moving forward given the impact he has made when active this season.