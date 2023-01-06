Ojulari (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ojulari will miss his first contest since Week 12 as he tends to his injured ankle ahead of the Giants' regular season finale Sunday. With the team set to play in the first round of the playoffs next weekend, the linebacker will look to take advantage of some added rest prior to the postseason. In Ojulari's absence, Oshane Ximines could be asked to step into a starting role at strongside linebacker in Week 18.