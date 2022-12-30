Ojulari (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coach Brian Daboll indicated Friday that Ojulari would be available for Sunday's Week 17 tilt, but the linebacker still carries an injury designation on the injury report the team released later in the day. Despite his questionable tag, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ojulari suit up given Daboll's optimism.