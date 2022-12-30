Ojulari (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Coach Brian Daboll indicated Friday that Ojulari would be available for Sunday's Week 17 tilt, but the linebacker still carries an injury designation on the injury report the team released later in the day. Despite his questionable tag, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ojulari suit up given Daboll's optimism.
More News
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Available for Week 17•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logging partial activity Wednesday•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Week 17 status in question•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Hurts ankle Saturday•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Notches two sacks Sunday•