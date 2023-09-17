Ojulari (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Cardinals.
This comes as no surprise, as Ojulari was limited at practice all week and went into Sunday with a doubtful tag. Jihad Ward should see more opportunities with Ojulari absent against Arizona.
More News
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Now dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plays in one preseason game•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Impresses when able to play•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Ready to face Eagles•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Questionable for divisional round•