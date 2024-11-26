The Giants placed Ojulari (toe) on injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Citak of the team's official site reports.
Ojulari will be forced to miss the Giants' next four regular-season games due to a toe injury he suffered against the Buccaneers this past Sunday. The earliest Ojulari can return is Week 17 against Indianapolis on Sunday, Dec. 29. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, the 2021 second-round pick logged 28 tackles (12 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Set to go on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still not practicing Tuesday•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Sidelined to start week•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Registers two more sacks•