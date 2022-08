Ojulari (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ojulari recently picked up a calf injury and was deemed day-to-day by Giants head coach Brian Daboll. When asked if the 2021 second-round pick will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Daboll said "don't know," so it's no surprise to see him ruled out for the team's final exhibition contest.