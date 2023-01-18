Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be based on pain tolerance. The second-year linebacker had a tough time staying on the field during the regular season, but he was effective when available, recording 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across seven appearances.