Ojulari saw action in one exhibition game for the Giants, playing 18 defensive snaps in Week 2 against the Panthers.

Ojulari's playing time was par for the course for Giants starters in the preseason, as the team elected to hold most of its key players out of the first and third exhibition contests. Ojulari was limited to seven games last season due to injuries, but he is healthy for the start of the coming campaign and is slated to be a key part of New York's pass rush.