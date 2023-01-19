Ojulari (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ojulari was limited during practice for the third consecutive practice Thursday due to a bruised quadriceps, which he sustained during Sunday's wild-card win over Minnesota. The 23-year-old did say Wednesday that his availability and effectiveness would largely come down to pain tolerance. While the significance of this injury is still unclear, the second-year edge defender did appear notably hampered by this issue during Thursday's sessions, per Leonard. Ojulari logged 5.5 sacks this regular season despite being limited to seven appearances due to separate calf and ankle injuries, which provides some confidence for his production if he's available to play against Philadelphia.