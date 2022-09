Ojulari (calf) is listed as questionable for Week 3 versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari already sat out the first two weeks of the season with a calf injury he sustained back in August, but he at least appears to be trending in the right direction after practicing in a limited capacity this week. If he's still not quite ready to play Monday, Jihad Ward should continue to see the lion's share of the work at defensive end.