Ojulari (quadriceps) is active for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ojulari was listed as questionable ahead of the game, though he'll be ready to play after logging three limited practices throughout the week. He has battled a number of lower body injuries throughout the year, but he managed 5.5 sacks across seven healthy games during the regular season.
