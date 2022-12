The Giants activated Ojulari (calf) from their injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

After sitting out the Giants' last seven games, it appears Ojulari is poised to suit up in Week 13. The 2021 second-rounder will probably step into a rotational role on a Giants defensive line set to face a Commanders team that's won three in a row coming into Sunday.