Ojulari (hamstring) will practice Sunday after opening camp on the active/non-football injury list, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari will be working to build on a successful rookie campaign now that he's returned to full health. As a 2021 second-round selection, Ojulari recorded 49 tackles and eight sacks last season, and should be one the Giants' starting outside linebackers this year.