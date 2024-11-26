Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Giants are planning on placing Ojulari (toe) on injured reserve.

Ojulari suffered a toe injury during the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. The injury isn't severe enough to require surgery, but the 24-year-old linebacker will be sidelined for multiple weeks and will wear a walking boot to aide the healing process. Should he be placed on injured reserve before Thursday's game against the Cowboys, the earliest Ojulari would be allowed to return from IR would be Week 17 against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 29. Patrick Johnson will be the Giants' rotational outside linebacker behind starters Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux due to Ojulari's injury.