Ojulari (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Ojulari suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and was unable to finish the contest. With the Giants playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the team is on a short week, which will limit the Georgia product's recovery time and may not bode well for his chances to play. He'll work to get back on the practice field though Tuesday or Wednesday.
More News
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Registers two more sacks•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Posts two sacks sans Thibodeaux•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Another injury-plagued campaign•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Will suit up for Week 10•